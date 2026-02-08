Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Klaeng
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Mountain view

Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Klaeng, Thailand

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Klaeng, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Klaeng, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 59 m²
Floor 6/7
Escape Condominium needs little introduction; it is the premier condominium project at Mae P…
$197,836
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Klaeng, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go