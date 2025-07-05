Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Khok Kloi
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Khok Kloi, Thailand

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Khok Kloi, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Khok Kloi, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Area 296 m²
PHA6738 Apartments in a 5-star resort hotel located on the shores of the Andaman Sea …
$865,094
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go