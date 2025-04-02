Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict
  4. Land

Lands for sale in Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict, Thailand

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
PAT6777: Price for 1 Rai - 53.000.000 Baht. The plot of land for sale! Ideal for the constru…
$1,45M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Plot of land
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Discover a unique investment opportunity in one of Thailand’s most picturesque locations! Th…
$1,90M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
MAI2048: 2000 m2 full sea view, direct on tar road, front 25 m x depth 80 m,full chanote ,re…
$270,814
Leave a request
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
KAM6714: The plot of land for sale! Land area - 1 Rai or 1.600 sq.m. The plot has an excelle…
$683,873
Leave a request
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
CHA6870: The plot of land for sale with panoramic sea views! Plot size: 4-2-54 Rai (7.016 sq…
$300,904
Leave a request
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
MAI6797: Plot of land with laundry on site! The laundry is located on two plots of 8 Rai 3 n…
$2,68M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
YAM4946: 2 adjacent 1 rai plots (2 rai total) Amazing Views & Chanote Title! Design & Build …
$355,614
Leave a request
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
LAY6527: The price is for one Rai of the land. A plot of land for sale, located on the west …
$376,130
Leave a request
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
NAI5773: This proposal will satisfy those who are planning to build a house in one of the be…
$180,542
Leave a request
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
Are you looking for a luxurious tropical getaway with stunning beaches and world-class ameni…
$544,754
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
PAN6826: A unique and rare opportunity to acquire a large plot of land on the beach for deve…
$3,28M
Leave a request
Plot of land in Phuket, Thailand
Plot of land
Phuket, Thailand
PAN4751: This spectecular land plot located on the hill top of Makham Bay, where you can hav…
$2,19M
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes