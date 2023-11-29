Show property on map Show properties list
Residential properties for sale in Khlong San District, Thailand

Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€117,873
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
€80,603
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning in Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, with air conditioning
Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 32 m²
€99,348
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 25 m²
€95,616
2 room apartment with elevator, in city center, with Online tour in Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict, Thailand
2 room apartment with elevator, in city center, with Online tour
Khlong Ton Sai Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bathrooms count 1
Area 46 m²
€173,338
