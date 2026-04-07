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Houses for monthly rent in Khet Udomsak, Thailand

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1 property total found
3 bedroom house in Sattahip, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Sattahip, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Sattahip Pool Villa for Rent 3 Bedroom Pet Friendly House This pool villa for rent in Sattah…
$859
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
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