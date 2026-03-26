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Houses for monthly rent in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom house in Bang Sare, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Bang Sare, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
3 Bedrooms House for Rent in Na Jomtien – This spacious and fully furnished home features 3 …
$3,699
per month
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Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
3 bedroom house in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
3 bedroom house
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
3 Bedrooms House for Rent in Na Jomtien – This spacious and fully furnished 3-bedroom, 3-bat…
$925
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Realting.com
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