Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Khao Chi Chan
  4. Commercial
  5. Established business

Business for Sale in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand

Established business Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Established business in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Established business
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Bedrooms 13
Bathrooms count 13
Resort Business for Sale in Bangsaray – This 13-bedroom resort is still actively running and…
$898,135
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
PLC Real Estate
Languages
English, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Français, 简体中文, Dutch
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go