Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Khao Chi Chan
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Khao Chi Chan, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 95 m²
Floor 2/1
Full-furnished 95 sqm, TQ, two-bedroom apartment on the second floor in a resort building in…
$69,607
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes