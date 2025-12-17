Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Kaluwo Nuea
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Villas for a long term rent in Kaluwo Nuea, Thailand

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
6 bedroom villa in Narathiwat, Thailand
6 bedroom villa
Narathiwat, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Area 1 040 m²
Number of floors 2
Luxury designer villa “ESCAPE” in Laguna Homes is your perfect choice for a luxury lifestyle…
$19,398
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go