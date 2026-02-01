Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Huai Yai
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Villa

Villas for a long term rent in Huai Yai, Thailand

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom villa in Huai Yai, Thailand
3 bedroom villa
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Floor 1/1
Maximum comfort awaits in this stunning 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom villa in Pattaya - Hua Yai, Ch…
$2,551
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Huai Yai, Thailand

with Swimming pool
Realting.com
Go