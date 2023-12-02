Show property on map Show properties list
Apartments for sale in Huai Khwang District, Thailand

1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Bang Kapi Subdistrict, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Bang Kapi Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
€63,958
per month
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Bang Kapi Subdistrict, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bang Kapi Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 8
€69,667
per month
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in Huai Khwang District, Thailand

