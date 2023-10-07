Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Commercial

Seaview Сommercial property for Sale in Thailand

Phuket Province
61
Phuket
50
Patong
11
10 properties total found
Commercial 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Commercial 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 2
Patong Bay Hill Resort consists of 17 buildings with 449 apartments. The resort was built in…
€100,240
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 65 m²
Number of floors 1
Apartment in Building C on the 1st floor Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditio…
€444,655
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Patong, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee…
€178,170
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 70 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa with Pool Sea View (CP259)  Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% …
Price on request
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning in Phuket, Thailand
Investment 1 bedroom with balcony, with furniture, with air conditioning
Phuket, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 60 m²
Number of floors 1
Cottage with Jacuzzi Sea View (CP135-CP136) Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee condi…
€125,943
Revenue house 1 bedroom with sea view, with investment project, with seaview, beach, opportunity, duplex, investment, in Patong, Thailand
Revenue house 1 bedroom with sea view, with investment project, with seaview, beach, opportunity, duplex, investment,
Patong, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 100 m²
Floor 8/8
Purchase Conditions Rental guarantee conditions 7% NET (subject to WHT) rental guarantee…
€106,902
Hotel with Bedrooms, with by the sea in Phuket, Thailand
Hotel with Bedrooms, with by the sea
Phuket, Thailand
MAI6794: Resort spa hotel for sale! The hotel is located in a great location by the sea. The…
€21,95M
Investment 2 rooms with sea view, with security in Phuket Province, Thailand
Investment 2 rooms with sea view, with security
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 36 m²
Thailand in Phuket Apartments 8% per annum for 5 years Real Estate Investments in Thailand A…
€62,059
Hotel 9 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with fridge, with ocean view in Phuket, Thailand
Hotel 9 bedrooms with Bedrooms, with fridge, with ocean view
Phuket, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 38 m²
PAT2735: Welcome to your Paradise in Patong Established Hotel & Exclusive 14 room resort now…
€1,02M
Hotel with Bedrooms, with fridge, with ocean view in Phangnga Province, Thailand
Hotel with Bedrooms, with fridge, with ocean view
Phangnga Province, Thailand
PHA6706: Land area - 34.5 Rai Operating status: Hotel licenses from 2010 (extended for 5 yea…
€15,55M

Property types in Thailand

hotels
apartment buildings
investment properties
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
982 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir