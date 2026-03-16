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Short-term rental townhouses in Chon Buri Province, Thailand

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2 properties total found
3 bedroom townthouse in Nong Prue, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Nong Prue, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Townhouse 3 Bedroom Corner Unit for Rent in East Pattaya This corner townhouse sits on 18 sq…
$929
per night
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3 bedroom townthouse in Pattaya City, Thailand
3 bedroom townthouse
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Three-Storey Townhouse for Sale – Pratumnak Pattaya Presenting a modern three-storey townhou…
$222,985
per night
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