Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Chom Thong District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Chom Thong District, Thailand

Apartment Delete
Clear all
2 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Bang Kho Subdistrict, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Bang Kho Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 57 m²
Floor 27/31
Investment opportunity in a superb elegant life in Bangkok! Income from 5%!Perfect for both …
$182,045
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
1 bedroom apartment in Bang Kho Subdistrict, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Bang Kho Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 31 m²
Floor 25/31
Investment opportunity in a superb elegant life in Bangkok! Income from 5%!Perfect for both …
$114,451
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Chom Thong District, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2025 Realting.com

Rating 4.9 / 5:
1111 votes