Residential properties for sale in Chang Rak Yai, Thailand

2 properties total found
1 bedroom apartment in Chang Rak Yai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Chang Rak Yai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 27 m²
Floor 4/8
Great option for investment! Yield from 5%!Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence a…
€55,997
1 bedroom apartment in Chang Rak Yai, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Chang Rak Yai, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 28 m²
Floor 5/8
Great option for investment! Yield from 5%!Perfectly suitable for both permanent residence a…
€59,431
