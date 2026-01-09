Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Bang Sare
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Terrace

Terraced Villas in Bang Sare, Thailand

Villa Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa by the sea in Pattaya, Bang Saray - Layan Bangsare Beach, 500 m to the beach, from 10.…
$330,031
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go