1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 7/8
Experience all the joys of Pattaya living in this stunning 7th-floor condominium in Pratumna…
$75,538
Villa 6 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 2 400 m²
Nestled within the world-renowned Trisara Resort on Phuket’s stunning coastline, this villa …
$10,42M
Villa 3 bedrooms in Rawai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Rawai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
A modern two—storey villa for sale in one of the most sought-after areas of Phuket - Rawai. …
$503,000
Villa 3 bedrooms in Phuket Province, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Phuket Province, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 176 m²
Number of floors 1
A modern one-storey villa with 3 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms is a great option for family livin…
$531,678
Villa 4 bedrooms in Wichit, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Wichit, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 1 259 m²
Price: THB 125,000,000Ownership: LeaseholdVilla Size: Over 1,000 sqmLand Size: 1,172 sqmBedr…
$3,90M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 688 m²
Discover unparalleled luxury with The Brickhouse Laguna, a stunning 4-bedroom designer villa…
$2,15M
Villa 6 bedrooms in Karon, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Karon, Thailand
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 8
Area 557 m²
Project Overview Aurora represents a new benchmark in high-end villa living at Kata Beach, o…
$3,07M
Condo 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Aristo 1 Condo is a modern, low-rise condominium located in the highly desirable Surin Beach…
$79,718
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 200 m²
Number of floors 2
Club project of modern houses for living in Pattaya The PALM Pattaya is an indoor residentia…
$265,506
Villa 3 bedrooms in Si Sunthon, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Si Sunthon, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 210 m²
Azalea Villas Bangtaois an exclusive villa development located in the prime Bangjo, Cherngta…
$544,000
Villa 9 bedrooms in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Villa 9 bedrooms
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 9
Area 2 000 m²
Experience the pinnacle of tropical luxury with this stunning 9-bedroom, 11-bathroom sea vie…
$10,76M
1 bedroom apartment in Karon, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Karon, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 41 m²
Floor 4/7
🏝️ THE NEW PROJECT OF THE KAT BYCH, THE PHUCHET 📍 All the way to the pitch. Cata 🔹 O project…
$181,582
