  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Bang Sare
  4. Residential
  5. Townhouse
  6. Terrace

Terraced Townhouses in Bang Sare, Thailand

Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse in Pattaya, Bang Saray - 350 m to the sea, private pool, luxury, from 11.8 million…
$372,917
