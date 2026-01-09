Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Houses for sale in Bang Sare, Thailand

Villa 3 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 232 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa by the sea in Pattaya, Bang Saray - Layan Bangsare Beach, 500 m to the beach, from 10.…
$330,031
Townhouse 4 bedrooms in Bang Sare, Thailand
Townhouse 4 bedrooms
Bang Sare, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 220 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse in Pattaya, Bang Saray - 350 m to the sea, private pool, luxury, from 11.8 million…
$372,917
