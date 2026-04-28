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Terraced Apartments for sale in Bang Nai Si, Thailand

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4 bedroom apartment in Ban Nok Na, Thailand
4 bedroom apartment
Ban Nok Na, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Area 1 066 m²
PHA5532 This expansive 4-bedroom villa, nestled on the tranquil Ko Kho Khao Island in…
$1,39M
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Phuket Buy House
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