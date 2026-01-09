Show property on map Show properties list
Terraced Villas in Bang Lamung, Thailand

19 properties total found
Villa 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 947 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Pattaya, Thung Klom-Tanman - THE SCENEVANAR, luxury residence by the water, from 35…
$1,14M
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 290 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Pattaya, Map Phrachan - REKHA Pattaya, private club, from 16.15 million а We offer …
$511,001
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 202 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Pattaya, Map Phrachan - PYCHE Pattaya, rooftop terrace, private pool, from 10.29 mi…
$325,583
Villa 3 bedrooms in Takhian Tia, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Takhian Tia, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 155 m²
Number of floors 1
Detached one-storey house in the RongPo area, ready to move in. The format is suitable for p…
$127,963
Villa 3 bedrooms in ban sanak tabaek, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
ban sanak tabaek, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 320 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in Pattaya - next to Rugby School, premium family project, from 23.1 million ный We o…
$727,383
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 370 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Pattaya - ARCADE PATTAYA, private premium houses with large plots, from 14.88 milli…
$470,522
Villa 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 705 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Pattaya, Huay Yai - THE SYLVA PATTAYA, boutique project, from 29.9 million - We off…
$946,065
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 339 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in Pattaya, Jomtien - private pools, enclosed village, from 19.99 million ок We offer…
$632,812
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Pla Lai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 221 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Pattaya, Nong Pla Lai - THE PALM GRANDIO'S, family club, from 7.9 million ный We of…
$249,856
Villa 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 429 m²
Number of floors 1
BIBURY VILLAS - premium one-storey villa with private pool in Thung Klom-Tanman, Pattaya | f…
$491,538
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bang Lamung, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 222 m²
Number of floors 2
House in Pattaya, East Pattaya (Rong Po) - modern village of ENGEL HAUS, from 4.16 million о…
$196,499
Villa 4 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 559 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Pattaya, CHARIN boutique project - plot up to 645 m2, private pool, from 29.9 milli…
$946,065
Villa 3 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 207 m²
Number of floors 1
Premium single-storey villas with private pool in Scandinavian style The CELESTIAL VILLA PAT…
$395,215
Villa 4 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 5
Area 363 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Pattaya - LAVENDER VILLA, private pool, design project, from 18.9 million ский We o…
$598,019
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pong, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pong, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 314 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in Pattaya, Mabprachan - by the lake, private pools, premium project, from 12.79 mill…
$405,140
Villa 3 bedrooms in ban hnxng na tea lxy, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
ban hnxng na tea lxy, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 1
Villa in Pattaya, Pong district - single-storey houses FLOW Villas with a plot, from 5.82 mi…
$250,741
Villa 4 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 4 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 4
Area 179 m²
Number of floors 2
Villas in Pattaya, Huay Yai district - family houses with furniture in Tropical Village 3, f…
$145,593
Villa 6 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 7
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 7
Area 390 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Pattaya - BAANMAE RESIDENCE 69, 6 bedrooms, private pool, Thung Klom-Tanman, from 1…
$569,215
Villa 3 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 296 m²
Number of floors 2
Villa in Pattaya, Huai Yai - LARELANA VILLA, private pool, from 12.49 million а We offer a p…
$395,204
Properties features in Bang Lamung, Thailand

