Pool Villas for sale in Bang Lamung, Thailand

3 properties total found
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bang Lamung, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Floor 2/2
A House with three bedrooms, a living room and an open Thai kitchen, a parking space for 2 c…
$132,782
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bang Lamung, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 142 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience life in this stunning new villa in Pattaya, Chonburi. This two-storey villa boast…
$95,682
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bang Lamung, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 165 m²
Floor 2/2
Experience life in a new way in this stunning new villa in Pattaya, Thailand. This two-store…
$197,228
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
