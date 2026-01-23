Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Bang Lamung
  4. Residential
  5. Villa
  6. Garden

Villas with garden for sale in Bang Lamung, Thailand

Villa Delete
Clear all
No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Add a property
Leave a free request for a search query
Сlicking "Send request ", you agree that REALTING team and real estate agents can contact you by any tupe of communication (telephone or e-mail) . You don't have to buy any property, goods or services. For more information, please read the Terms of Use. Terms of use.

Similar properties in the surrounding area

You can view properties for sale in other sections of our portal
Condo 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 95 m²
The Zero Bang Tao is a forward-thinking condominium investment located in the sought-after B…
$391,358
Leave a request
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Na Kluea, Thailand
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Na Kluea, Thailand
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 6
Area 560 m²
Spacious 2-Storey Sea View Penthouse at The Cove in Wongamat, North Pattaya This expansive p…
$2,78M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
Floor 3/6
THE TITLE BALCONY — beachfront apartments in Phuket A new premium project on the true fir…
$142,506
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
NicoleNicole
Condo 3 bedrooms in Thalang, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Thalang, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 5
Area 260 m²
Discover unparalleled beachfront living in this exquisite 3-bedroom penthouse at the exclusi…
$2,12M
Leave a request
Villa 5 bedrooms in Pa Khlok, Thailand
Villa 5 bedrooms
Pa Khlok, Thailand
Bedrooms 5
Bathrooms count 7
Area 1 910 m²
Luxurious Living in the Heart of Cape Yamu Nestled within the prestigious Cape Yamu peninsul…
$7,87M
Leave a request
Condo 1 bedroom in Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Condo 1 bedroom
Ban Bang Thao, Thailand
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Aristo 1 Condo is a modern, low-rise condominium located in the highly desirable Surin Beach…
$79,718
Leave a request
Moa 7aMoa 7a
Condo 3 bedrooms in Bangkok, Thailand
Condo 3 bedrooms
Bangkok, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 343 m²
Bright, Open-Plan Duplex in the Heart of WatthanaThis offplan condo offers a really spacious…
$3,44M
Leave a request
1 bedroom apartment in Pattaya City, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 34 m²
Floor 7/8
Experience all the joys of Pattaya living in this stunning 7th-floor condominium in Pratumna…
$75,538
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 602 m²
Cohiba Villas Layan is located 1.4 Km from the sandy beach of Layan at the unspoiled norther…
$2,43M
Leave a request
Vienna PropertyVienna Property
Villa 3 bedrooms in Choeng Thale, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Choeng Thale, Thailand
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 573 m²
Experience the Pinnacle of Luxury at Phuket’s Most Prestigious Resort Nestled within the wor…
$5,15M
Leave a request
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 134 m²
Number of floors 2
Townhouse in Pattaya, Huai Yai - English style, hill with a lake Offered townhouse in Pattay…
$101,433
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sirel Estate 88 CO LTD
Languages
English, Русский
Condo 2 bedrooms in Pattaya City, Thailand
Condo 2 bedrooms
Pattaya City, Thailand
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 52 m²
Embassy Life – Luxury High-Rise Living Steps from Jomtien Beach Rising majestically along Jo…
$238,032
Leave a request

Properties features in Bang Lamung, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go