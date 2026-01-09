Show property on map Show properties list
Houses with swimming pool in Bang Lamung, Thailand

Villa 2 bedrooms in Ban Chak Ngaeo, Thailand
Villa 2 bedrooms
Ban Chak Ngaeo, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
Very well-kept, furnished, and cozy two-bedroom villa. A spacious terrace, a functional kitc…
$73,383
Villa 6 bedrooms in Nong Prue, Thailand
Villa 6 bedrooms
Nong Prue, Thailand
Rooms 10
Bedrooms 6
Bathrooms count 6
Area 600 m²
Floor 2/2
legant Italian-Inspired Pool Villa on 1,591 sqm of Serenity Experience timeless elegance and…
$615,737
Villa 3 bedrooms in Bang Lamung, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Bang Lamung, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 164 m²
Floor 2/2
A House with three bedrooms, a living room and an open Thai kitchen, a parking space for 2 c…
$126,342
Villa 3 bedrooms in Pong, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Pong, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 319 m²
Floor 1/1
This stunning new villa with a private pool offers the best combination of price, quality, a…
$423,069
Villa 3 bedrooms in Huai Yai, Thailand
Villa 3 bedrooms
Huai Yai, Thailand
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 306 m²
Floor 1/1
Maximum comfort awaits in this stunning 3-bedroom, 3-bathroom villa in Pattaya - Hua Yai, Ch…
$394,801
