Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Bang Kruai District
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Bang Kruai District, Thailand

Bang Khun Kong Subdistrict
8
Apartment Delete
Clear all
8 properties total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 85 m²
Floor 7/7
For sale chic 2-room apartment with designer repair area of 85 square meters. The apartment …
$566,033
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
2 room apartment in Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
2 room apartment
Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
Rooms 2
Area 108 m²
Floor 5/6
For sale chic 2-room apartment with designer repair area of 108 sq.m. The apartment is in a …
$828,235
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 4
Area 206 m²
Floor 6/6
For sale luxury 3-room apartment with designer repair area of 206 sq.m. The apartment is in …
$1,87M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 79 m²
Floor 5/6
Spacious 1 room apartment for sale with designer repair area of 79 sq.m. The apartment is in…
$500,507
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
3 bedroom apartment in Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
3 bedroom apartment
Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 186 m²
Floor 7/7
Luxury 3-bedroom apartment for sale with designer repair area of 186 sq.m. The apartment is …
$1,30M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 37 m²
Floor 7/7
For sale cozy 1 room apartment with designer repair area of 37 sq.m. The apartment is in a g…
$157,841
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
1 bedroom apartment in Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
1 bedroom apartment
Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 57 m²
Floor 7/7
Spacious 1 room apartment with designer repair area of 57 square meters is for sale. The apa…
$370,585
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Khlong Bang Rao Nok, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 64 m²
Floor 6/7
For sale luxury 2-room apartment with designer repair area of 64 sq.m. The apartment is in a…
$254,742
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Sea inside
Languages
English, Русский

Property types in Bang Kruai District

2 BHK

Properties features in Bang Kruai District, Thailand

with Swimming pool
Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go