  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Bang Khae Subdistrict

Residential properties for sale in Bang Khae Subdistrict, Thailand

9 room apartment in Bang Khae Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
9 room apartment
Bang Khae Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 145
Floor 9
Apartment for sale near the Blue Line 500 meters near The Mall Bang Khae, Bangkok.   A…
€3,23M
per month
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center in Bang Khae Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
1 room apartment with balcony, with elevator, in city center
Bang Khae Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 24 m²
€51,499
per month
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
2 room apartment with elevator, in city center, with Online tour in Bang Khae Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
2 room apartment with elevator, in city center, with Online tour
Bang Khae Nuea Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 2
Bathrooms count 1
Area 35 m²
€83,399
per month
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in Bang Khae Subdistrict, Thailand

