Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Thailand
  3. Residential
  4. Bang Kapi Subdistrict
  5. Studios

Studios for Sale in Bang Kapi Subdistrict, Thailand

Studio apartment To archive
Clear all
1 property total found
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator in Bang Kapi Subdistrict, Thailand
1 room studio apartment with balcony, with furniture, with elevator
Bang Kapi Subdistrict, Thailand
Rooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 22 m²
Number of floors 8
€69,667
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages: English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文

Properties features in Bang Kapi Subdistrict, Thailand

with sea view
with mountain view
cheap
luxury
Realting.com
Go

© 2018 - 2023 Realting.com

International Real Estate Platform

Rating 4.9 / 5:
992 votes
Visa
Visa Secure
MasterCard
MasterCard Check
Belkart
Belkart Pass
Apple Pay
G Pay
BePaid
Mir