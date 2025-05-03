Show property on map Show properties list
  2. Thailand
  3. Bang Kadi Town Municipality
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Bang Kadi Town Municipality, Thailand

1 property total found
2 bedroom apartment in Ban Bang Ngio, Thailand
2 bedroom apartment
Ban Bang Ngio, Thailand
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 156 m²
Floor 10/17
Invest in unique California condo apartments! The house is completed! Ready to move in!Fully…
$443,609
Agency
DDA Real Estate
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Ελληνικά, Español, Čeština, Français, Italiano, Türkçe, 简体中文
Properties features in Bang Kadi Town Municipality, Thailand

Cheap
Luxury
