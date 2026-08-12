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Apartments for sale in South Pemba, Tanzania

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2 properties total found
Apartment in Chake Chake, Tanzania
Apartment
Chake Chake, Tanzania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
This Zanzibar forest view hotel suite is set along the pristine northeastern coastline of Pe…
$210,000
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Apartment in Chake Chake, Tanzania
Apartment
Chake Chake, Tanzania
Bathrooms count 1
Area 38 m²
This Zanzibar sea view hotel suite is set along the pristine northeastern coastline of Pemba…
$230,000
Leave a request
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