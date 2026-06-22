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Pool Studios for Sale in Nungwi, Tanzania

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3 properties total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nungwi, Tanzania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nungwi, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/7
Apartment in a new house near the beaches of Nungwi and Kendwa,The future casino, the house …
$83,000
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Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nungwi, Tanzania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nungwi, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 2/7
Premium complex 100 m from the ocean in TOP-3 beaches.locations of Paje & Nungwi,✔ Top locat…
$83,000
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Agency
Your Invest Home
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Français, Italiano, Portugues, Српски, Dutch
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nungwi, Tanzania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nungwi, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 36 m²
Floor 3/7
Discover a magnificent apartment in the new premium complex "Eyes of Zanzibar". At the compl…
$91,000
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Developer
MB HOMES
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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