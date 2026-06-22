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Seaview Studios for Sale in Nungwi, Tanzania

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1 property total found
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Nungwi, Tanzania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Nungwi, Tanzania
Rooms 1
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 53 m²
Floor 1/7
Apartment in a new house near the beaches of Nungwi and Kendwa,The future casino, the house …
$83,000
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