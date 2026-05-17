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Penthouses for sale in Northern Zone, Tanzania

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Penthouse 7 rooms in Kiteto, Tanzania
Penthouse 7 rooms
Kiteto, Tanzania
Rooms 7
Area 212 m²
Number of floors 2
At the moment, the penthouse is rented out for a long time to a Spanish diplomat, with a yie…
$1,59M
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