Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Tanzania
  3. Magharibi B
  4. Long-term rental
  5. Apartment

Monthly rent of flats and apartments in Magharibi B, Tanzania

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
4 bedroom apartment in Magharibi B, Tanzania
4 bedroom apartment
Magharibi B, Tanzania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 2
Area 60 m²
Floor 1/2
Contact the representative of Habita to obtain more information about this facility
$2,600
per month
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the lessor that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Magharibi B, Tanzania

with Sea view