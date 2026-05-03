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Villas for sale in Kiteto, Tanzania

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Villa 4 rooms in Kiteto, Tanzania
Villa 4 rooms
Kiteto, Tanzania
Rooms 4
Area 727 m²
Number of floors 4
This luxury residential complex consists of 53 unique villas sitting gently on the side of a…
$6,19M
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