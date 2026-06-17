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Townhouses for sale in Kati, Tanzania

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2 properties total found
Townhouse in Kati, Tanzania
Townhouse
Kati, Tanzania
Discover this stunning 5-room villa for sale in Zanzibar, offering breathtaking sea views an…
$210,000
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
Townhouse in Kati, Tanzania
Townhouse
Kati, Tanzania
Experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury living in this stunning new construction home …
$75,495
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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