  2. Tanzania
  3. Kati
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Swimming pool

Pool Apartments for sale in Kati, Tanzania

No properties were found in this region. Be the first to add your property on our platform
Apartment in Tanzania
TOP TOP
Apartment
Tanzania
🌴 AuraRa — Your Island Investment in the Heart of Paje, Zanzibar AuraRa is a brand-new re…
$95,000
1 bedroom apartment in Mkuranga, Tanzania
1 bedroom apartment
Mkuranga, Tanzania
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
🌟 5-Star Condo Hotel in Pemba Island Zanzibar from $92,999 Your Gateway to Luxury and Pas…
$92,999
Studio apartment 1 bedroom in Paje, Tanzania
Studio apartment 1 bedroom
Paje, Tanzania
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Luxury apartments from $83,000, Paje, Tanzania  Newest Project in the Heart of Paje Th…
$83,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Paje, Tanzania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Paje, Tanzania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
Exclusive 2-bedroom villa with private pool and garden in a gated compound of 10 units, desi…
$259,000
Villa 2 bedrooms in Paje, Tanzania
Villa 2 bedrooms
Paje, Tanzania
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 3
Area 116 m²
Floor 1/1
Exclusive 2-bedroom villa with private pool and garden in a gated compound of 10 units, desi…
$259,000
4 bedroom apartment in Kati, Tanzania
4 bedroom apartment
Kati, Tanzania
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 1
Area 1 000 m²
Floor 1/1
🌴 FOR SALE – Charming 5-Room Villa in Uroa, Zanzibar! 🏡Your dream coastal property is here!✨…
$210,000
Studio apartment in Zanzibar, Tanzania
Studio apartment
Zanzibar, Tanzania
Bathrooms count 1
Paradise at an affordable price! Apartments from $75,000 40% first payment, Zanzibar, Tanzan…
$75,000
3 bedroom apartment in Kati, Tanzania
3 bedroom apartment
Kati, Tanzania
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 90 m²
Floor 1/1
Experience the ultimate in comfort and luxury living in this stunning new construction home …
$113,829
