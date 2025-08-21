Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Tanzania
  3. Coastal Zone
  4. Residential

Residential properties for sale in Coastal Zone, Tanzania

1 property total found
1 bedroom apartment in Pemba, Tanzania
1 bedroom apartment
Pemba, Tanzania
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
🌟 5-Star Condo Hotel in Pemba Island Zanzibar from $125,079 Your Gateway to Luxury and Pa…
$125,079
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
The Redland Property Group Ltd
Languages
English
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Coastal Zone, Tanzania

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go