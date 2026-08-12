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Villas for sale in Chake-Chake District, Tanzania

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1 property total found
Villa 1 bedroom in Chake Chake, Tanzania
Villa 1 bedroom
Chake Chake, Tanzania
Bedrooms 1
Bathrooms count 1
Area 235 m²
This Zanzibar one bedroom sea view villa is set along the pristine northeastern coastline of…
$700,000
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