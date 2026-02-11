Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Switzerland
  3. Sierre
  4. Short-term rental
  5. Chalet

Short-term rental chalets in Sierre, Switzerland

Chalet Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Chalet 25 rooms in Crans, Switzerland
Chalet 25 rooms
Crans, Switzerland
Rooms 25
Chalet S – The absolute pinnacle of Alpine luxury ✨2,500 m2 • Up to 24 guests • Oriental ele…
Price on request
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go