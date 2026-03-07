Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Switzerland
  3. Locarno
  4. Commercial
  5. Restaurant

Restaurants for sale in Locarno, Switzerland

Restaurant Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
“La Barchetta” Restaurant in Campione d’Italia — Turnkey Business with History Since 1946 in Locarno, Switzerland
“La Barchetta” Restaurant in Campione d’Italia — Turnkey Business with History Since 1946
Locarno, Switzerland
Area 338 m²
“La Barchetta” Restaurant in Campione d’Italia — Turnkey Business with History Since 1946 …
$1,05M
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
Hotel Invest
Languages
English, Русский, Français
Telegram Write in Telegram
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go