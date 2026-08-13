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Residential properties for sale in District de Lavaux Oron, Switzerland

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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Servion, Switzerland
3 bedroom apartment
Servion, Switzerland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Area 112 m²
Number of floors 3
Excellent apartment of 4.5 sq.m. with a large garden in a quiet location in Servion.This lar…
$993,040
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Agency
Atalanta
Languages
English, Русский, Türkçe
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