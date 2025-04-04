Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Switzerland
  3. District d Aigle
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in District d Aigle, Switzerland

2 properties total found
3 bedroom apartment in Rennaz, Switzerland
3 bedroom apartment
Rennaz, Switzerland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 3
Number of floors 2
Love at first sight! Bright 4.5-room apartment with a huge terrace. Do you dream of a pea…
$983,347
3 bedroom apartment in Villeneuve VD, Switzerland
3 bedroom apartment
Villeneuve VD, Switzerland
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Number of floors 2
A magnificent 4.5 room apartment in a 2-storey building. Construction of 2018. It is compi…
$1,06M
Properties features in District d Aigle, Switzerland

