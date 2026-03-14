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Residential properties for sale in Distretto di Blenio, Switzerland

1 property total found
8 bedroom House in Acquarossa, Switzerland
8 bedroom House
Acquarossa, Switzerland
Rooms 11
Bedrooms 8
Bathrooms count 7
Area 280 m²
Number of floors 4
Switzerland. The idyllic mountainous surroundings of Ticino, surrounded by the natural park …
$1,32M
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