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Restaurants for sale in Norrbotten County, Sweden

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1 property total found
Restaurant 508 m² in Haparanda, Sweden
Restaurant 508 m²
Haparanda, Sweden
Area 508 m²
Floor 1/1
Contact your Habita representative for more information about this facility.
$341,225
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Agency
Habita
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Français, Svenska, Suomi, Italiano, Dutch
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