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Houses for sale in Kramfors kommun, Sweden

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7 bedroom house in Dynas, Sweden
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7 bedroom house
Dynas, Sweden
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 7
Bathrooms count 2
Area 180 m²
Number of floors 2
FOR SALE – Unique Property in Väja, Sweden | Gränsbyvägen 12 Looking for a peaceful life su…
$54,000
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