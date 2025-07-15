Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Zafra Rio Bodion
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment

Apartments for sale in Zafra Rio Bodion, Spain

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Medina de las Torres, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Medina de las Torres, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Superb very spacious ground floor apartment in excellent condition in the modern , contempor…
$904,625
Leave a request
Close
Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
ALEGRIA REAL ESTATE
Languages
English, Русский, Español
Realting.com
Go

Properties features in Zafra Rio Bodion, Spain

Cheap
Luxury
Realting.com
Go