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Penthouses with garden for sale in Javea, Spain

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2 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 219 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern spacious penthouse with garden, community swimming pool, and garden area, located in …
$889,407
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
Beautiful luxury penthouse with a garden area and a community swimming pool, located near th…
$451,098
VAT
Leave a request
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Please tell the seller that you found this ad on Realting.com
Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
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