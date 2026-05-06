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Mountain View Apartments for Sale in Javea, Spain

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penthouses
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2 BHK
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1 property total found
3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/4
Luxury middle floor apartment with garden community swimming pool and garden area, located i…
$427,845
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