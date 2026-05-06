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Apartments with garden for sale in Javea, Spain

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penthouses
19
2 BHK
52
3 BHK
83
4 BHK
5
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5 properties total found
Penthouse 4 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Penthouse 4 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Rooms 5
Bedrooms 4
Bathrooms count 3
Area 219 m²
Floor 3/3
Modern spacious penthouse with garden, community swimming pool, and garden area, located in …
$889,407
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
Penthouse 2 bedrooms in Javea, Spain
Penthouse 2 bedrooms
Javea, Spain
Rooms 3
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Floor 3/3
Beautiful luxury penthouse with a garden area and a community swimming pool, located near th…
$451,098
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
2 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
2 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 2
Bathrooms count 2
Area 80 m²
Boutique New Build Apartments in Jávea Near the Beach and Town Center Exclusive Liv…
$447,610
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Alanya HomeAlanya Home
3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Rooms 4
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 105 m²
Floor 1/4
Luxury middle floor apartment with garden community swimming pool and garden area, located i…
$427,845
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Agency
LUXUS HOMES INTERNATIONAL
Languages
English, Русский, Deutsch, Polski, Español, Français, Română, Italiano, Türkçe, Dutch
3 bedroom apartment in Javea, Spain
3 bedroom apartment
Javea, Spain
Bedrooms 3
Bathrooms count 2
Area 101 m²
Boutique New Build Apartments in Jávea Near the Beach and Town Center Exclusive Liv…
$563,872
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