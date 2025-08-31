Show property on map Show properties list
  1. Realting.com
  2. Spain
  3. Villamartin
  4. Residential
  5. Apartment
  6. Garden

Apartments with garden for sale in Villamartin, Spain

Apartment Delete
Clear all
1 property total found
Apartment in Villamartin, Spain
Apartment
Villamartin, Spain
Bathrooms count 1
Area 76 m²
Discover the charm of elegant flats boasting scenic nature views, nestled within a community…
$244,004
Leave a request
Realting.com
Go
Realting.com
Go